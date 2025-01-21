Ganja peddlar arrested in Hyderabad, over 1 kg drug seized

The accused was delivering ganja on his scooty after accepting orders on phones.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st January 2025 8:34 pm IST
Five held in Vizag for online supply of ganja
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Excise Department sleuths arrested a ganja peddler at Alwal and seized 1.12 kilograms of contraband from him on Tuesday, January 21.

The accused person, Aslam Khan, was bringing ganja from different places in the country and selling it to local consumers at Alwal at a higher price. He was delivering ganja on his scooty after accepting orders on phones.

The Excise Department STF team caught Aslam Khan at Indiranagar in Alwal. The drug and vehicle were seized by the officials.

On January 18, an interstate drug peddler was arrested in Hyderabad. Police seized 62 kg ganja worth Rs 15.5 lakh and a mobile phone from the accused.

The accused was identified as Raju Jat Raju, 35, an ice cream vendor and drug peddler from Maharashtra and a native of Madhya Pradesh. Raju was arrested from Nalgonda X road along with dry ganja by the commissioner’s task force south east zone in coordination with the Chaderghat police.

On Friday, the railway police arrested two women for smuggling ganja in a train at the Secunderabad railway station. The accused Ishrat Bano from Madhya Pradesh and Kanchan from Chhattisgarh were arrested and ganja worth Rs 4.4 lakh was seized from them.

