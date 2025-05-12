Ganja worth Rs 53L seized in Uppal; two held

A case has been registered against three persons, including the supplier.

Police officials hold a press conference over ganja peddlers caught in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: The prohibition and excise department officials apprehended two persons and seized 106 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 53 lakh on Sunday, May 11.

Acting on specific information, the district task force team of the department raided a house at Mallapur in Uppal and seized the contraband. The officials took into custody two persons who revealed that they were bringing the ganja from Odisha and had stored it in the house at Mallapur to sell it at a higher price.

A case is registered against three persons, including the supplier, while two persons were arrested and remanded after being produced before the court.

