Gau rakshaks attack 3 men transporting buffaloes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three people transporting six buffaloes to the city in a truck were stopped and attacked by gau rakshaks in Shamshabad on Wednesday, February 26.

The truck driver, Amir, and two others had purchased the buffaloes from a market in Jadcherla and were on their way to the city when a group of gau rakshaks stopped the truck at Gagan Pahad.

Gau rakshaks beat driver in Hyderabad

They dragged the driver and the other two out of the vehicle and assaulted them.

Mirza Rahmath Baig, AIMIM MLC, said the gau rakshaks severely beat the driver in Hyderabad, causing serious injuries. The injured were taken to Osmania Hospital for treatment.

Complaint lodged

Later that night, Rahmath Baig met with police officials at the RGI Airport police station. A complaint was lodged, and a case was registered against the attackers.

Groups of gau rakshaks are highly active in Shamshabad and Rajendranagar, and attacks on cattle traders and transporters are frequently reported.