Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss winner and popular actress Gauahar Khan is back in news and this time for a major real estate investment. Known for her strong on-screen presence and massive fan following, Gauahar has now expanded her portfolio by splurging a whopping Rs 10 crore!

As per reports, the actress has purchased three luxury apartments worth Rs 10.13 crore in Mumbai’s Versova area. All three properties are part of the same residential project and are located in Shiv Kutir Co-operative Housing Society Limited in Versova.

Gauahar Khan’s Net Worth and Other Properties

With an estimated net worth of over Rs 50 crore, Gauahar continues to expand her portfolio. She earns Rs 8-15 lakh per event and also leverages her strong social media presence for brand endorsements.

Apart from the latest three properties, the actress and her husband also own one more luxurious abode in Mumbai. They currently reside in a lavish home, featuring elegant white interiors, cozy furnishings, and ample lounging spaces.

From Miss India to Bigg Boss Winner

Gauahar started her journey as a model and participated in Femina Miss India 2002, where she secured fourth place and won the Miss Talented title. She gained widespread recognition with the hit music video Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye by Bombay Vikings. However, it was her participation in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, where she emerged as the winner that made her a household name.