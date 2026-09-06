Gauri Lankesh murder accused felicitates Karnataka commissioner

Hubballi: A controversy has erupted in Karnataka’s Hubballi-Dharwad after an accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder and another in a ganja case were photographed felicitating newly appointed Police Commissioner Bhushan Gulabrao Borase at his office.

Khet Singh Rajpurohit, an accused in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and Amit Baddi, accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, were seen presenting bouquets to Borase as he took charge.

The photographs have gone viral, drawing sharp attention to the manner in which the two men gained access to the commissioner’s office and participated in the official felicitation.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Commissioner known for tough stance against drugs

The controversy comes at an awkward time for the police department as Borase had reportedly taken a tough stance against drug peddling immediately after assuming office.

Rajpurohit’s alleged presence at the event has particularly raised questions given the NDPS case against him. Critics have asked whether the commissionerate staff had prior information about the backgrounds of those who attended the ceremony.

There is also speculation that people facing criminal cases could be attempting to establish their proximity to senior police officers through such public felicitation events.

Also Read Rowdy hides underwater to evade police in Bhadravati

Officials yet to explain

However, officials are yet to publicly explain the circumstances surrounding the photographs or whether any action has been initiated to ascertain how the accused persons were allowed into the official programme.

Police personnel familiar with the commissioner’s office are expected to be aware of individuals with criminal backgrounds, particularly those facing serious cases. This has led to questions about whether there was a lapse in visitor screening and event management.

The viral images have now put the Hubballi-Dharwad police commissionerate under scrutiny, with the public seeking clarity on the incident and accountability for the apparent protocol lapse.