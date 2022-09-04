Gautam Adani may soon become second richest person in the world

Mumbai: Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani is likely to become the second richest person in the world as his net worth is expected to surpass Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s in the next few months.

Currently, his net worth is $141 billion which is just $10 billion lesser than Jeff Bezos’s net worth. Recently he overtook France’s Bernard Arnault to enter the list of the top three richest persons in the world.

Adani is now just behind business magnate Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the ranking. The net worths of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are $241 billion and $151 billion respectively.

Net worth of Adani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos

In 2022 alone, Adani added $64.8 billion to his wealth whereas the net worth of Elon Musk dropped by $4.73 billion and Jeff Bezos lost $384 million.

Since 2020, the net worth of Adani increased from $10.4 billion to $141 billion whereas, in the same period, the net worths of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos increased from $28 billion to $241 billion and from $118 billion to $151 billion respectively.

If a similar trend continues further, Adani will become the second richest person in the world in the next few months. He may even become the world’s richest person if his net worth continues to grow at the same rate.

Educational qualifications of Gautam Adani

The first Indian billionaire to enter the list of the top three richest persons in the world did not even complete his degree.

He completed his schooling from Sheth Chimanlal Nagindas Vidyalaya in Gujarat. Later, he joined a bachelor’s degree in commerce. However, he discontinued it after the second year as he was keen on the business.

Also Read Educational qualifications of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani will surprise you

After discontinuing his studies, he started his career as a diamond sorter for Mahendra Brothers in Mumbai.

Although he is not highly educated, he became successful due to his extraordinary business acumen.

List of top 10 richest persons in the world

As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk continues to be the richest person in the world with a net worth of $241 billion.

Out of 10 billionaires on the list, eight are from the United States whereas, one is from India and another one is from France.