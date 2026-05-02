Gautam Khattar gets bail after arrest over remarks against St Francis Xavier

Panaji: A court in Goa on Saturday, May 2, granted bail to right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar, who was arrested after he allegedly made derogatory comments against St Francis Xavier.

Judicial Magistrate First Class, Vasco, granted regular bail to Khattar, currently admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim for treatment of chest pain after he was shifted from the District Hospital in Mapusa two days back.

A row erupted after a video of remarks by Khattar, the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh, at an event on April 18 in the presence of Swami Brahmeshanand, State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Sankulp Amonkar and Daji (Krishna) Salkar, went viral.

Also Read Goa: Gautam Khattar arrested for offensive remarks against St Francis Xavier

St Francis Xavier is revered as the patron saint of Goa.

The controversial remarks led to the Vasco Police registering an FIR against Khattar on charges of hurting religious sentiments and creating enmity between groups.

He was detained in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, by local police. His custody was later handed over to the Goa Crime Branch, according to officials.