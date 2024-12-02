‘Gave nod to faculty recruitment by VCs,’ says Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy, on Monday, December 2, announced that he directed the vice-chancellors of ten state universities to recruit teaching and non-teaching staff.

He made the announcement while attending the ‘Health Festival’ held at NTR Marg as part of the “Praja Palana Vajrotsavalu”, marking one year of the Congress government in Telangana.

He flagged off 136 ambulances under the 108 service and 77 ambulances under the 102 service. He virtually inaugurated 28 government paramedical colleges with 32 courses. He also launched 32 transgenders clinics in the state.

Furthermore, the chief minister handed over appointment letters to 442 newly recruited assistant civil surgeons and 24 food safety officers.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that over 50,000 joining orders were handed over within a year under the Congress rule; a feat unachieved by no other Indian state to date.

He said that despite “artificially created protests” to stall the district selection committee (DSC) and Group-I examinations, the Congress government conducted them without delay.

“Within 55 days, we issued the notification and recruited 11,000 teachers through DSC. It shows the state government’s commitment to job-seekers,” he said.

He said that unlike making a veterinary doctor or a deputy mineral revenue officer (MRO) as the chairman of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), a crucial post in the state; the Congress government decided to appoint former director generals of police (DGPs) and senior IAS officers as the chairpersons.

Grand celebrations at Necklace Road from Dec 7 till 9

Announcing that grand celebrations of the Vajrotysavalu, along with the Telangana cultural festival will be held at Necklace Road on December 7, 8 and 9, he appealed to citizens to actively take part in the celebrations and also enjoy the local cuisine and cultural activities.