Gaza bound Global Samud Flotilla nears Israeli high risk zone

The Global Samud Flotilla that is carrying aid to Gaza in Palestine entered the high risk zone in Israel on Tuesday September 28. It is about 50 nautical miles away from the besieged strip.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, made up of about 50 ships with over 500 activists onboard, set sail earlier this month to break Israel’s blockade and deliver humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies to the Gaza Strip.

According to a post on Instagram by ‘globalsumudflotilla’, the flotilla was 50 nautical miles away from the shores of Gaza at the time of writing this report.

The Israeli army since October 2023 has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children in Gaza. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.

In an appeal for safe passage, the crew on tje Global Samud Flotilla said, “The failure of governments has forced ordinary citizens to take extraordinary risks simply to uphold their legal and moral obligations: delivering humanitarian aid and opening a desperately needed sea corridor.”

It further said that the “murderous siege” imposed on Gaza since 2007 has devastated every sector of life. Today, the situation is beyond catastrophic.

“At the very least, governments must demand safe passage for this legal, and more importantly, vital, mission.” the post read.