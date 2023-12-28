Gaza population in grave peril, warns WHO

Indo-Asian News Service | Published: 28th December 2023 4:06 pm IST
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Geneva: Citing acute hunger and desperation throughout the war-torn Palestinian territory, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus — Chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) — has warned that the population of Gaza is in grave peril, media reports said.

“We delivered supplies to two hospitals on Tuesday, with only 15 out of 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip functioning with any capacity at all,” the WHO said.

WHO Chief has urged the international community to take urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing the population of Gaza.

In a statement, the WHO said its staff reported that

“Hungry people again stopped our convoys today in the hope of finding food,” the WHO said in a statement.

It said that the WHO’s ability to supply medicines, medical supplies, and fuel to hospitals is being increasingly constrained by the hunger and desperation of people en route to, and within, hospitals we reach.

“The safety of our staff and continuity of operations depends on more food arriving in all of Gaza, immediately,” Tedros said.

Last week’s United Nations Security Council resolution called for the “safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale” — but did not call for an immediate end to fighting.

