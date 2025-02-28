GHMC aims to sterilize 80 pc of stray dogs

Hyderabad: With India noting approximately 18,000–20,000 rabies deaths annually, majority of them being children, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Ilambarthi on Friday, February 28 announced plans to sterilize 80 percent of stray dogs as part of its rabies control strategy.

Speaking on “Public Health and its Role in Urban Governance” at the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) on National Science Day, the GHMC commissioner emphasized the deep interconnection between public health, animal health, and environmental protection.

He stated that mass vaccination drives, awareness programs, and responsible pet ownership will play a crucial role in reducing dog bite cases and rabies infections.

GHMC to strengthen action on air pollution, food safety, and other health challenges

Addressing concerns about Food safety, the commissioner pointed out that contaminated water, unhygienic food, and cross-contamination are fueling foodborne illnesses in Hyderabad. He stated that GHMC has been tightening regulations on food production, storage, and distribution to ensure hygiene standards are met.

On air pollution, Ilambarthi said that construction-related dust is worsening respiratory diseases, with rising PM2.5 and PM10 levels posing severe health risks. He pointed out that GHMC has made green netting mandatory at construction sites and is implementing dust suppression measures like water sprinkling and green buffer zones to mitigate pollution.

With vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, and malaria continuing to pose threats, GHMC is set to launch an Integrated Vector Control Program with real-time disease tracking and regular fumigation to curb mosquito breeding. The GHMC commissioner also mentioned the city’s flood water master plan, which is aimed at preventing waterlogging and infrastructure damage during heavy rains.

Solid waste management remains a priority, with Ilambarthi mentioning GHMC efforts to strengthen door-to-door garbage collection and segregation efforts. The city has reportedly generated 48 megawatts of electricity from waste so far, with an additional 15 megawatts in progress. Strict measures are being taken to eliminate illegal waste dumping, which harms public health and the environment.

To combat urban heat islands, GHMC chief said officials are focusing on expanding green spaces and planting more trees to regulate temperature fluctuations. He also raised concerns over antimicrobial resistance (AMR) due to the overuse of antibiotics in humans and animals, stating that GHMC is working alongside Health and Animal Husbandry departments to curb drug-resistant infections.

Noting the need for a comprehensive health policy, Ilambarthi said urban public health challenges require multi-sectoral coordination and scientific interventions.