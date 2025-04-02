GHMC approves over 2k building projects across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The town planning wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a total of 13,421 building and layout permissions, along with occupancy certificates in the financial year 2024-25, generating a revenue of Rs 1,138.44 crores.

Among the 13,421 permissions granted this year, the majority were processed through the Instant Approval route, accounting for 8,377 cases. The Single Window Clearance system facilitated 2,422 approvals for larger projects, while 523 permissions were issued under Instant Registration.

Additionally, the civic body approved 2,088 occupancy certificates for completed structures. Layout approvals were relatively limited, with only six gated community buildings, housing projects and five open-plot layouts receiving the green signal across Hyderabad.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has fully digitized the process for issuing building/layout permissions and occupancy certificates. For individual residential constructions with a maximum height of 10 meters on plots up to 500 square yards, the corporation has implemented a self-certification system. This approach, known as Instant Registration and Instant Approval, enables citizens to obtain building permission orders immediately through the online portal.

Following the automated approval, the system conducts post-verification before issuing the final work commencement letter to ensure compliance with regulations.

In a move to further enhance transparency and efficiency, the Telangana government recently launched the BuildNow application. Powered by artificial intelligence, this platform is designed to accelerate the approval process while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Residential building projects across Hyderabad receive maximum approvals

The approvals cover a diverse range of developments across Hyderabad, with residential building projects dominating the list at 2,236 permissions.

Commercial developments followed with 140 permissions, while institutional projects like hospitals and educational facilities received 46 approvals.

A standout approval was granted for Hyderabad’s newest tallest residential building in Kondapur’s Serilingampally area. The massive project will feature eight towers rising to 165.95 meters (approximately 545 feet), each comprising four basement levels, a ground floor, and 49 upper floors.