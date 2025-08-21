GHMC approves projects for flood management, other items

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee on Thursday, August 21, approved 32 items and 7 table items in a meeting held at the Command Control Room of the GHMC headquarters.

Decisions were made on various civic issues, including the following.

Shops and leases

The GHMC has decided to auction 18 vending shops under the Tolichowki flyover. They have also decided to auction 354 vacant shops in Model Market for three years.

Additionally, GHMC decided to auction or renew leases on shops which have been vacant or operating with an expired lease for over 25 years.

Infrastructure projects

The GHMC also approved Rs 72.31 crore for the maintenance of traffic signals and new signals. While Rs 897 crore were sanctioned for LED streetlights and control systems.

The committee also approved road widening, recarpeting, and stormwater drain projects in multiple areas, along with box drains and culverts to manage drainage in flood-prone areas.

Rs 250 lakh has been sanctioned for a culvert in Alwal, and Rs 296 lakh for remodelling of a box drain in Hafizpet Nagar.

Community facilities

Rs 250 lakh has been sanctioned for a multi-purpose function hall in Gopal Nagar, while Rs 310 lakh has been approved for compound walls for open spaces in Uppal layout.

Rs 35 lakh has been sanctioned for Shantivanam Cemetery, while Rs 500 lakh has been sanctioned for crematoriums in Yellareddyguda and Vampuguda.

Parks and other amenities

GHMC has also approved inviting tenders for the maintenance of the sports complex and sports park in Gajularamaram and for the maintenance of a function hall in Suraram TSIIC Colony.

Additionally, the GHMC has decided to partner with Hyderabad Boating Club for water sports at Malkam Cheruvu.



