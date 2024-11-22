GHMC Mayor orders shut down of chicken market in Hyderabad’s Esamiya Bazaar

Hyderabad: APC chicken market in Hyderabad’s New Moti Nagar was raided by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Friday, November 22. Following the raid, the Mayor ordered a temporary closure of the market, citing severe hygiene violations.

The Mayor was accompanied by MLC Balmuri Venkat, on her surprise visit to the chicken market in Esamiya Bazaar, New Moti Nagar, Koti.

The Greater Hyderabad Mayor found a staunch smell reeking from the chicken market, and meat being kept for sale in highly unhygienic conditions. She also took note of compliance with quality standards and legality.

Enraged by the findings, the Mayor ordered to temporarily seal off the wholesale chicken market, by directing the zonal commissioner to initiate the proceedings immediately.

The neighbourhood’s medical officer was ordered by the GHMC Mayor to clean all the surrounding areas in coordination with the entomology and sanitation officers.

GHMC Mayor raids restaurants in Hyderabad

Last week, GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi conducted surprise inspections at two popular restaurants in the city. During the inspections at Mughal Restaurant in Lakdikapul and Dine Hill Hotel in Masab Tank, violations were found, prompting her to issue a strong warning to restaurant and hotel owners.

The Mayor reminded the restaurant management that strict measures would be enforced against establishments that fail to meet hygiene standards.

Additionally, she announced that any hotels or restaurants operating without proper food and trade licenses would face immediate penalties, including possible shutdowns.

GHMC has recently ramped up measures to improve food hygiene in the city, with the corporation officials and district authorities also conducting awareness campaigns to educate food vendors and raids across eateries in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. Street vendors participating in these initiatives are provided with free hygiene kits, including aprons, head caps, and gloves, to encourage safe food handling practices.

Despite ongoing efforts by Hyderabad’s food safety teams, violations continue to be found in some restaurants in Hyderabad. These inspections are part of a broader initiative to maintain the quality and cleanliness of food provided to the public.

By holding restaurants accountable, the Mayor aims to reassure citizens that the city is committed to improving dining conditions across Hyderabad.