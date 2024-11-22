Hyderabad’s food quality index ranking raises concerns, health min responds

Hyderabad: After reports surfaced that Hyderabad ranked last in the food quality index based on National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Telangana health minister Damodara Raja Narasimha dismissed the claims as baseless.

He clarified that the data that pertains to 2022 is outdated and being misused and warned of strict action against those spreading misinformation. Damodara Raja Narasimha highlighted that this year alone, authorities have inspected over 4,300 hotels, hostels, and street food stalls, imposing fines totalling Rs 66 lakh for violations.

Further, the government is expanding its infrastructure with three new food testing laboratories in Warangal, Nizamabad, and Mahabubnagar. Additionally, five mobile food testing labs are set to become operational within a month to ensure wider reach and efficiency.

To improve food hygiene, the health minister noted that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and district authorities are also conducting awareness campaigns to educate food vendors. Street vendors participating in these initiatives are provided with free hygiene kits, including aprons, head caps, and gloves, to encourage safe food handling practices.

He also said that special food safety cells are being established in district collectorates. These cells will provide a streamlined mechanism for addressing grievances, fostering trust, and improving public confidence in food safety measures.

Food safety department responds

The Telangana food safety department issued a detailed clarification in response to reports it claimed unfairly portrayed Hyderabad in a ‘negative light’ regarding food safety standards.

According to a report by DC, the food safety commissioner RV Karnan dismissed these claims, explaining that the NCRB report released in December 2023 was misinterpreted.

He clarified that the NCRB report in 2023 indicated Hyderabad recorded 246 cases under IPC sections for food and drug adulteration in 2022, reflecting crime statistics rather than a qualitative assessment for the food quality index.

Amid concerns over quality index ranking, food raids continue in Hyderabad

On November 11, several famous restaurants and bakeries in Hyderabad were raided by a task force of the food safety department of Telangana including Dolphin Bakery, LS Bakers, Tanuja Logii and Kaveri Family Restaurant in Suryapet.

On November 8, the task force team found two well-known restaurants in Hyderabad’s Nacharam area, Manu’s Kitchen and Siri Suprabhath Hotel, in violation of multiple food safety and hygiene regulations.



On October 10, the food safety department inspected high-traffic restaurants, including Al Matam Al Hind Arabian Mandi, Al Matam Al Madina Mandi, Al Qasim the Mandi House, and Mohammedia Shawarma located in Yousufguda.

To prevent future incidents, GHMC and FSSAI officials also educated food handlers on essential hygiene and sanitation practices to reduce contamination risks and ensure safer food handling standards across the city.