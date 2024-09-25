GHMC notice to famous hotel in Hyderabad over ‘rat in food’

Hyderabad: A show cause notice has been issued to the management of the well-known Taj Mahal Hotel at Abids by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) after a customer reportedly complained of finding a rat in the food on Tuesday, September 24. The civic body also said that it found the presence of cockroaches at the hotel during inspections.

The GHMC, which held inspections at the Taj Mahal Hotel in a statement said that its officials also found cockroaches in the storage area of the Hyderabad hotel, among other violations.

Additional commissioner (health) Pankaja said that due to the spread of worms in pulses at the Taj Mahal Hotel, GHMC food safety officers conducted inspections at the hotel on September 24 of this month.

Also Read Hyderabad: Food safety raids found Pigeon droppings in restaurants

“As part of the inspection, the food safety officials noticed many defects in the hotel such as proper hygiene and sanitation management, non-compliance of food quality standards, lack of labels on food items, and presence of cockroaches in the storage area,” said the GHMC.

The GHMC additional commissioner said that a show cause notice has been issued to the management of the famous Hyderabad hotel and that further action will be taken. Food inspectors in Hyderabad have been on overdrive over the last few months, and several restaurants have come under fire for various violations.

On September 20, the food safety department task force conducted raids at Meridian Restaurant in Panjagutta and Jalpaan Restaurant in Somajiguda, uncovering hygiene violations including pigeon droppings on window meshes.