GHMC official transferred after demolition at ex-AP CM Jagan’s residence in Hyderabad

The demolition was carried out after several complaints were received by command people who faced difficulty in commuting.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th June 2024 3:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: GHMC demolishes 'illegal' structures in front of Jagan's house
GHMC officials bulldoze illegal structures in front of former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence in Lotuspond

Hyderabad: B Hemant Sahadeo Rao, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Zonal Commissioner for Khairatabad was transferred on Sunday, June 16, one day after the demolition of ‘illegal’ structures in front of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence in the city’s Lotus Pond area.

The order was issued by Incharge GHMC commissioner K Amrapali and it asked Rao to report to the General Administration Department immediately.

The official was transferred reportedly due to the decision to demolish these structures without taking permission from his higher authorities.

MS Education Academy

On Saturday, June 15, GHMC officials demolished these ‘illegal’ structures which were reportedly constructed for security purposes.

Also Read
Hyderabad: ‘Illegal’ structures at AP ex-CM Jagan’s house demolished

The demolitions were carried out in full police presence. The sudden action came days after the former chief minister led YSRCP lost power in the recently held Assembly elections in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th June 2024 3:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button