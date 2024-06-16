GHMC official transferred after demolition at ex-AP CM Jagan’s residence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: B Hemant Sahadeo Rao, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Zonal Commissioner for Khairatabad was transferred on Sunday, June 16, one day after the demolition of ‘illegal’ structures in front of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence in the city’s Lotus Pond area.

The order was issued by Incharge GHMC commissioner K Amrapali and it asked Rao to report to the General Administration Department immediately.

The official was transferred reportedly due to the decision to demolish these structures without taking permission from his higher authorities.

On Saturday, June 15, GHMC officials demolished these ‘illegal’ structures which were reportedly constructed for security purposes.

The demolitions were carried out in full police presence. The sudden action came days after the former chief minister led YSRCP lost power in the recently held Assembly elections in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.