GHMC takes precautions to control mosquito breeding in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday conducted a review meeting to control mosquito breeding and prevent a rise in dengue cases in Hyderabad.

The meeting was conducted by Additional Commissioner (Health) N. Ravi Kiran and attended by the Chief Entomologist, Senior Entomologists, and Assistant Entomologists.

Steps to control mosquito breeding in Hyderabad

To control mosquito breeding in the city, directions were given to perform anti-larval operations and weekly fogging.

A special 10-day drive covering all dengue hotspots and areas with dengue-positive cases has been ordered.

During the meeting, it was further decided that three out of 4,846 identified colonies will be assigned to each entomology worker. The workers need to cover the colonies in six days.

Random inspections

It was also decided that the deputy commissioner of each circle needs to conduct random inspections along with the concerned senior entomologist.

As per the decision, pyrethrum will be sprayed in and around at least 30 to 50 houses of all dengue cases.

Moreover, Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities will be conducted regularly, involving school children and colleges every Friday.

During the meeting, conducting health camps, information and educational campaigns, preparation of a health calendar, release of Gambusia fish in baby ponds, removal of water hyacinth from lakes, and grievance redressal modes were also discussed.

The aim of the action plan is to curb the breeding of mosquitoes in Hyderabad to prevent dengue cases in the city.