GHMC steps up drive to collect property tax in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducted a review meeting on property tax collection, trade license and pending cases at the corporation headquarters on Saturday, July 26.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan emphasised that trade licenses must be issued for all 3.5 lakh non-residential properties in the Greater Hyderabad area.

Hyderabad Zonal Commissioners instructed to meet weekly property tax targets

He instructed Hyderabad Zonal Commissioners to provide details of all non-residential properties in their jurisdiction each week, along with a progress report on the issuance of trade licenses and property tax collection.

The Commissioner said that all non-residential property owners should ensure that they obtain a trade license and further directed the Deputy Commissioners to achieve the tax collection target as set by the system.

In the same meeting, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan instructed the zonal commissioners to conduct a mandatory review once a week and clear all types of court cases quickly.

He instructed officials to pay special attention to the resolution of court cases in the Town Planning Department and said that pending orders issued by the High Court should be reviewed and complied with within the stipulated time.

The Commissioner asked for all counter affidavits to be filed within the stipulated time, and their Unified System for Service of Records (USSR) number to be uploaded in the Legal Case Module.

Attack on GHMC Town planning officials

Finally, the Commissioner also enquired about the recent incident where a man attempting to raise a boundary wall in the MLA Colony in Banjara Hills attacked the GHMC Town Planning staff with a sickle.

Jubilee Hills Deputy Commissioner Sammaiah informed the Commissioner that the man has been arrested by Film Nagar police, and a case has also been registered against him.

The Commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against anyone who tried to attack GHMC staff.