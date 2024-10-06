Goa RSS chief goes into hiding after hate speech sparks protests

Following a series of violent protests across Goa, former Goa far-right Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Subhash Velingkar went absconding. The situation escalated after Velingkar made inflammatory remarks calling for a “DNA test” of the relics of Saint Francis Xavier and said that the saint could not be called “Goencho Saib” (the protector of Goa), sparking outrage from the Christian community.

The remarks made by Velingkar were seen as an affront to religious sentiments, prompting citizens and politicians to file complaints alleging that Velingkar attempted to incite communal strife.

Protests rocked

On Friday, over 300 protesters including several leaders from Congress and AAP marched and gathered outside the police station in Margao demanding Velingkar’s arrest.

On the following day, protesters blocked roads in Margao, Anjuna and Old Goa. On Saturday, protesters blocked roads in Margao, Anjuna and Old Goa.

To curb the unrest, police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd. The protesters also issued an ultimatum, threatening to block Zuari bridge if the Velingkar was not arrested soon.

The police on Saturday registered several First Information Reports (FIR) against Velingkar for actions that “Outraged the religious feelings” of the Christian community. Police complaints were filed at various police stations including Old Goa, Cuncolim, and Margao stating that Velingkar had “malicious intentions” in his statements.

The Hindutva outfit Hindu Raksha Maha Aghadi who had backed Velingkar’s comments, were detained during during demonstrations.

According to the reports, Velingkar is absconding as of now, with police conducting raids to locate him.

Political reactions

The Congress in a statement said, “Goa has a unique identity of communal harmony, peace and respect for all traditions and culture. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that this sensitive fabric of sharing love and affection is preserved,” as reported by The Indian Express.

Taking to an X-leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi wrote that the BJP’s strategy is to divide the people while exploiting ecologically sensitive areas by illegally converting green land and bypassing environmental regulations—an assault on Goa’s natural and social heritage.

“Unfortunately, under BJP rule, this harmony is under attack. The BJP is deliberately stoking communal tensions, with a former RSS leader provoking Christians and Sangh organisations calling for an economic boycott of Muslims. Across India, similar actions by the Sangh Parivar continue with impunity, backed by support from the highest levels, he added.

Goa’s appeal lies in its natural beauty and the warmth and hospitality of its diverse and harmonious people.



While assuring the appropriate legal action, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasized the need to maintain communal harmony in the state.

Following the public outcry, BJP Siolim MLA Delilah Lobo maintained his stance and stated “St Francis Xavier is a saint revered by people from all religions. People like Velingkar make such stupid statements just to come into the limelight”.