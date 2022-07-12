Godavari crosses second danger mark at Dowleswaram barrage

Amaravati: River Godavari in Andhra Pradesh remained in spate as widespread rain continue in upstream districts in the state and also in neighbouring Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday issued a second flood warning alert at Dowleswaram barrage in Rajamahendravaram.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to different places for rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the situation created by heavy rains. He held a video conference with district collectors and gave them necessary instructions to prevent loss of lives and property.

State Disaster Response Management Authority Managing Director Dr B.R. Ambedkar said Athe administration in mandals along the course of river Godavari have been alerted. He said the situation was being closely monitored and all required precautionary measures were being taken.

As the water level is likely to rise further, the authorities were keeping a close watch on the situation.

People in the Godavari catchment areas have been asked to remain alert. The East and West Godavari districts, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Ambedkar Konaseema districts are on alert.

The authority has advised people not to get into the swollen river for any reason and also avoid travel by boats.

The NDRF team has been deployed at Kunavaram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district for possible rescue and relief operations. The SDRF teams have also been deployed in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru and Ambedkar Konaseema districts.

State Control Room numbers available 24 hours for emergency assistance and information can be contacted at 1070, 18004250101 and 08632377118.