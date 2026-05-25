Golconda police return 24 stolen phones to owners via CEIR portal

Hyderabad: Golconda Police recovered 24 lost and stolen mobile phones through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal and technical investigation, and returned them to their rightful owners on Saturday, May 25.

The phones were handed over to complainants on May 24, at Golconda Police Station by Syed Fiaz, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tolichowki Division. The devices had been traced from different locations across the city based on complaints filed by victims.

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The CEIR portal, developed by India’s Department of Telecommunications and launched nationwide in May 2023, works by tracking mobile phones through their unique IMEI numbers.

When a device is reported lost or stolen, the IMEI is flagged across all telecom networks in India, and authorities receive an alert when the phone is switched on again, enabling police to determine its location and recover it.

Police have urged citizens who lose their mobile phones to promptly register complaints either at the nearest police station or directly through the CEIR portal to enable swift tracing and recovery of their devices.