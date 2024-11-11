Gold prices in Dubai drop: Find 24, 22, & 18 carat rates here

Dubai: The gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, November 11, dropped by Dirham 2.50 (Rs 57.43) per gram.

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed a 24-carat gold rate trading at Dirham 322.75 (Rs 7,414.21) per gram in the afternoon of the markets on Monday as compared to its Sunday night, November10, closing at Dirhams 325.25 (Rs 7,472.05) per gram.

At 1:30 pm UAE time, 22, 21, and 18-carat gold were priced at Dirham 298.75 (Rs 6,862.88) per gram, Dirham 289.25 (Rs 6,644.65), Dirham 248.0 (Rs5,697.03) respectively.

In global markets, spot gold was trading at Dollars 2,673.44 (Rs 2,25,571.34) per ounce, a 0.43 percent drop.

Gold prices experienced a significant decrease following Donald Trump‘s victory in the US presidential election.

Gold prices are influenced by global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies.

Gold is a highly recommended option for individuals seeking to protect against inflation and economic instability.