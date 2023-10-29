Google investigating multiple profile update bug in Android 14

San Francisco: Google has announced to investigate a bug and issue a fix in Android 14 that has affected some Pixel phones running multiple user profiles.

The problem was faced mostly by Pixel 6 owners as soon as the Android 14 update started rolling out.

According to the reports, the problems ranged from missing apps to being locked out of internal storage on one of their device’s user accounts.

A Google representative acknowledged the vulnerability, saying the team was working hard to fix this issue.

“Our team is looking into this storage issue affecting some Pixel devices running Android 14 and we’re working hard on a fix. We’ll update this thread with more details soon,” a company spokesperson said on Google issue tracker portal.

The Google issue tracker saw up to over 350 replies from Pixel owners, extending to owners of many devices, reports Ars Technica.

“Some users are boot looping, others are stuck on a ‘Pixel is starting…’ message, while others can get into the phone,” the report mentioned.

Multiple users said they can’t provide on-device screenshots because the phone reports it has no available storage to save them to.

Now with Google team looking into the matter, a fix is expected to be rolled out soon.

Android 14 was released to the public and the Android Open Source Project on October 4, 2023.

The first devices to ship with Android 14 are the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Android 14 is packed with updates that help people customise their device experience, give them more control over their health and safety and improve accessibility.