Hyderabad: The state government appointed Govardhan Reddy as in-charge Charman of Telangana State Food Commission on Friday.

The announcement was by under Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Department.

Also Read Telangana govt transfers 31 IAS officers; Hyderabad gets new collector

Govardhan Reddy was previously serving as a member of the Telangana State Food Commission.

He will continue to be the in-charge chairman till a regular chairman will be appointed.