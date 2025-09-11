Govt approves processing of Sadabainama lands under Bhu Bharati Act

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, September 10, issued a notification allowing the processing of unregistered land transactions (Sadabainama) under the Bhu Bharati Act (Record of Rights in Land) Act, 2025.

The applications for land regularisation, received between October 12 and November 11, 2020, will be processed under Section 6(1) of the Act following directions from the Telangana High Court.

Certificates validating transfers or alienations will be issued by the government only if the transaction pertains to small or marginal farmers’ agricultural lands.

Applicants must prove possession of the land for at least 12 years through documents dated before June 2, 2024. These documents must be backed by Pattadar pass books or the Rights in Land Act, 1971.

Under the Bhu Bharati Act, land transactions which were made on plain paper (Sadabainamas) can now be regularised.

This had previously been stopped as the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act, brought in by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, did not include provisions for recognising or regularising such transactions.