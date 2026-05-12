Govt employee duped of Rs 15L in cyber fraud in Hyderabad

The scam began in March, when the victim received an automated call claiming that his Aadhar Card is being used to issue fak SIMs.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th May 2026 9:54 am IST|   Updated: 12th May 2026 12:47 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A 56-year-old employee of BHEL, Hyderabad was duped of Rs 15 lakh by fraudsters in a fake money laundering case in March.

The fraudsters posed as officials from the CBI, Telecom Reglatory Authority of India, police and the RBI. They intimidated the victim claiming that he was involved in a human trafficking case.

Fraudsters claim money laundering

The scam began in March, when the victim received an automated call, warning of SIM deactivation. The fraudster alleged multiple SIMs were issued in Bengaluru using the victim’s Aadhaar card.

Subhan Bakery

One of the fraudsters made a video call via WhatsApp , posing as a police officer, claiming that the victim’s Aadhaar was linked to illegal activities.

Another impersonator, claiming to be a CBI officer, threatened arrest and passport blockage.

Forged notices resembling those of the Enforcement Directorate and RBI were sent to make the victim believe the deception. After being pressurised, the victim transferred Rs 15 lakh for verification to a bank account provided by the fraudsters.

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When the victim realised he was duped, he filed a complaint with the cybercrime unit of the Cyberabad police.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th May 2026 9:54 am IST|   Updated: 12th May 2026 12:47 pm IST

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