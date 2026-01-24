Govt officer caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe in Telangana’s Adilabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, January 23, nabbed a Senior Assistant from the Tahsildar office in Bazar Hathnur mandal, Adilabad district, for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe.

According to the ACB, the accused officer, Katakam Vidya Sagar Reddy, had demanded the bribe to process a file for the Sada Bainama registration of 8.35 acre of land.

On the same day, ACB had also raided the properties of a suspended Joint Sub-Registrar in Rangareddy in relation to a disproportionate assets (DA) case, uncovering assets worth Rs 7.83 crore.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.