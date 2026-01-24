Govt officer caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe in Telangana’s Adilabad

The officer had demanded the bribe to process a file for Sada Bainama registration of 8.35 acre of land.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 24th January 2026 8:51 pm IST
Adilabad official caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe
Adilabad official caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, January 23, nabbed a Senior Assistant from the Tahsildar office in Bazar Hathnur mandal, Adilabad district, for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe.

According to the ACB, the accused officer, Katakam Vidya Sagar Reddy, had demanded the bribe to process a file for the Sada Bainama registration of 8.35 acre of land.

On the same day, ACB had also raided the properties of a suspended Joint Sub-Registrar in Rangareddy in relation to a disproportionate assets (DA) case, uncovering assets worth Rs 7.83 crore.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 24th January 2026 8:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button