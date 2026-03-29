Govt teacher held for sexual assault, headmaster among 6 concealed evidence

Hyderabad: A government teacher was arrested for “sexually assaulting” a girl student from the SC/ST community in Telangana, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in a Zilla Parishad High School located in Narayanpet district.

Six others—two government teachers and the school headmaster—were also taken into custody for allegedly concealing evidence, sharing the video of the incident, and attempting to settle the matter for money, they added.

According to police, the prime accused, a government teacher, allegedly misbehaved with the girl, and the act was recorded on CCTV.

Another teacher reportedly obtained the footage, and along with the headmaster, failed to inform the authorities, a police official said.

Meanwhile, four others allegedly circulated the video and tried to resolve the matter by demanding Rs 20 lakh, police said.

Following a complaint, police launched an investigation, which revealed that the prime accused had “sexually assaulted” the minor multiple times since October last year, the official added.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the IT Act, and all seven accused have been arrested, police said.