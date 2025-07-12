Govt working actively to make Telangana as global life sciences hub: Min Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu stated that the state government is actively working to position the state as a global life sciences hub.

Speaking at the ‘Pharma Tech Innovative Conclave’ held in Madhapur, Hyderabad, he outlined recent progress and future plans in the sector.

Telangana attracted investments over Rs 50,000 cr: Sridhar Babu

The Industries minister stated that over the past 18 months, Telangana has attracted investments exceeding Rs 50,000 crore in the life sciences industry. These investments have reportedly generated employment for approximately 60,000 people.

“For the financial year 2024–25, the state exported life sciences products valued at Rs 66,000 crore,” he informed.

Sridhar Babu further remarked that Hyderabad continues to be recognised as the “Vaccine Capital of the World,” supplying about one-third of the global vaccine demand. The state also exports medical devices, including stents and catheters, produced at the Medical Devices Park to 89 countries, he added.

Target to create 5L new jobs in rural, semi-urban areas: Minister

The minister stated that the government has set a target to create 500,000 new jobs in rural and semi-urban areas within the life sciences sector. “To support this, a long-term investment plan worth Rs 1 lakh crore is being implemented. Plans are underway to establish Pharma Villages in Vikarabad, Nalgonda, and Medak districts, based on stakeholder consultations,” he added.

In addition, the state plans to launch a Life Sciences University aimed at providing specialised training and developing skilled human resources aligned with international standards.

This initiative is part of a broader Telangana Comprehensive Life Sciences Policy designed to promote growth across pharma, biotech, med-tech, digital health, contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS), and cell and gene therapies, Sridhar Babu added.

AI based pilot programs for early screening of cancers: Sridhar Babu

The government has initiated AI-based pilot programs for early screening of oral, breast, and cervical cancers in three districts. “Based on positive outcomes, these programs will be expanded to all government hospitals and medical colleges in Telangana,” he added.

Minister Sridhar Babu stated that the government’s approach includes integrating technology to benefit the public and is not limited to industrial or research activities.