Telangana min pitches composite, steel structures for eco-friendly high-rises

Hyderabad: IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu has pitched for using eco-friendly technologies like composite and steel structures instead of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) for the construction of high-rises in the city.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day national conference on “Next-Gen high-rise buildings-advancement in composite and steel structures” held at the Engineering Staff College of India in Raidurgam on Friday, July 11.

Addressing the civil engineers, he said that using composite and steel structures would reduce the construction time by 40 percent and the cost burden by 30 percent.

He said that such structures were found to be effective in bearing the impact of earthquakes, as well as in reducing pollution during construction, and more importantly, through recycling of waste, would contribute to the circular economy.

Babu stated that the steel bridges constructed in the city were an example of how the state government has been encouraging composite and steel structures in the construction industry. “The state government has been working with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to bring about a common code (regulations) at the national level on the construction of composite and steel structures,” he noted.

Disclosing that there were 200 high-rise buildings taller than 100 metres constructed in the city, he said 250 more were under construction.

By using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies in the Build Now application for construction permissions, he claimed that the state government has been working for speedy permissions, transparency and gaining the trust of the people.

He also claimed that the construction industry has seen a growth rate of 11.97 percent growth rate in 2024-25, contributing over Rs 80,000 crore to the state’s economy, which he said, was 24.9 percent of the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) in the service sector.

Assuring that the state government would encourage the young engineers who think innovatively, Sridhar Babu said that through smart cities, sustainable construction and creation of basic infrastructure, steps were being taken to achieve a USD 3 trillion economy in Telangana by 2047.