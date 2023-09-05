Grab FREE Jawan tickets at PVR Irrum Manzil, Hyderabad – How?

Hyderabad: The excitement is building worldwide as Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated movie, ‘Jawan’, is just a day away from its release. It is set to hit the screens on Friday, September 7. Fan clubs, celebrations, and larger-than-life cutouts of SRK have sprung up across Indian cities, and Hyderabad is no exception.

Advance bookings have kicked off, with eager fans rushing to online platforms and theater counters in the city to secure their seats for the first day. In a surprising turn of events, many theaters are already reporting sold-out shows for the opening day.

Free Jawan Tickets At PVR: Irrum Manzil

But wait, do you want want to catch Jawan for free, and that too in the luxurious confines of PVR? Well, here’s an extraordinary opportunity for y’all. Hyderabad’s popular food blogger, Mohammed Ahmed Hussain Farooqui aka ‘Fat Foodie,’ an avid admirer of Shah Rukh Khan, has launched a unique initiative that’s turning heads.

Fat Foodie, who is known for his culinary adventures, is offering over 240 tickets as part of a giveaway to fellow SRK enthusiasts. In the spirit of his deep love for King Khan, he is hosting a private screening of Jawan at PVR: Irrum Manzil located in Next Galleria Mall in Khairtabad.

He has extended an invitation to fans through a contest. For those eager to be part of this exclusive event, Fat Foodie has laid out the steps for participation, making it an exciting opportunity to celebrate the magic of cinema and their shared affection for the iconic Shah Rukh Khan with hundred of other fans under one roof. Check out the steps below.

Steps And Rules To Grab Free Tickets

Sharing a video on Instagram, Fat Foodie wrote gave steps and rules of the giveaway contest for Jawan’s tickets. The caption read:

Follow @fatfoodiehyd Tag 3 friends in the comments along with whom you want to go to watch the movie (Make sure your tagged friends follow @fatfoodiehyd, Multiple comments accepted). Share this on your story and Tag @fatfoodiehyd (Private accounts screenshot the story and send it to me as I will not be notified).

The capion further read:

Giveaway will be live until 6th September until 3pm!!

Winners would be announced on 6th September!! .

Winners would be picked randomly!!

The prize is for one person.

The Competition and Giveaway is completely organized and sponsored by @fatfoodiehyd

The Giveaway is only for Hyderabad Residents.

It will be a private screening for all the winners with @fatfoodiehyd. We wont be providing individual tickets.

This rare chance to win free tickets has captured the attention of many, creating a buzz among Hyderabad’s cinephiles and SRK devotees alike!

Speaking exclusively to Siasat.com, Fat Foodie said, “Shahrukh Khan, also known as the “King of Bollywood,” has captured the hearts of millions of fans all over the world, and I am one of them. From the time I first saw Karan Arjun on tv, and the first theatre experience was Dil toh pagal hai in Maheshwari and Parmeshwari theatre with My nana, nani and mom, my whole maternal family is big SRK fan.”

The blogger further added, “To celebrate my love for Shahrukh, I recently booked an entire theatre for my friends, family, and fans to watch Jawan, his upcoming movie. We are doing a private screening of the film for around 240+ tickets giveaway for the love of King Khan.”