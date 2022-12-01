Grid Dynamics launches first center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated Grid Dynamics Holdings, enterprise-level digital transformation services, and solutions player here at Knowledge Park in Hitech City on Thursday.

This is Grid Dynamics’ maiden venture in the country. In less than six months, Grid Dynamics announced in May this year that it plans to open a center with a 300-seater capacity. It is divided into two phases.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, KTR praised Hyderabad for being at the forefront of engineering innovations.

“Grid Dynamics’ choice of Hyderabad in Telangana is a testimony of the success of the Government’s vision for making it easy for multinational companies to operate with ease and speed. We are certain that the Hyderabad center will exceed expectations across all business dimensions,” KTR said.

Agreeing with KTR, CEO of Grid Dynamics Leonard Livschitz said that Hyderabad is powerhouse of highly talented engineers.

“The region is also backed by a strong ecosystem of engineering and management institutes and a supportive Government machinery that would help us scale much faster as a public company. We have a strategy to grow in India starting with Hyderabad at its core to solve business problems for our global enterprise customers,” he said.

Grid Dynamics has launched internship programs with IIT Hyderabad, BITS, Pilani and MNIT Allahabad. This will commence in January next year.