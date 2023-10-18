Guinness World Record: Dubai has world’s highest running track

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has added a new Guinness World Record to its never-ending list of achievements by receiving the title for highest running track on a building.

The title was received by Wasl, Dubai-based real estate development and management company for ‘Sky Track’, located on the 43rd floor of i Residences in Za’abeel.

The 335-meter rooftop track, situated 157 meters above ground, offers a breathtaking view of the city below.

Walkers and runners can enjoy unparalleled views of Dubai, including Burj Khalifa, Zabeel Park, The Dubai Frame, Sheikh Zayed Road, old Dubai and the Arabian Gulf.

Hesham Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl said, “We are delighted to achieve another Guinness World Records title for Dubai. We are humbled that Sky Track has achieved a world record, and happy that it will enhance residents’ daily lives.

“1 Residences is a unique development that reflects the vision of our wise leadership in striving for excellence in all spheres. We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating projects that inspire and improve the well-being of residents and communities.”

This is the second world record title for Wasl, the first one for the largest aerial projection screen during the celebration of ‘Year of Zayed’ in 2018.