Gujarat: 6 Madarasa, 36 commercial establishments razed down

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Gujarat government demolished 36 commercial establishments and 6 madrasas on January 16 in Kutch.

According to reports, the district administration claimed that the demolished structures were built illegally.

A video has gone viral where a principal of one of the madrasas is heard appealing to the state government for alternate accommodation for his young students.

“I have also studied from the same madrasa. As far as I know, the madrasa behind me, which is now demolished, existed since 1947. It was situated in the middle of this village. It did not encroach any government land. We have nearly 100 young students who now have no roof to study,” the principal said.

Location: Kutch, Gujarat



“We were not given any prior notice from the local authorities. I appeal to the state government of Gujarat to make an alternate space so that children can resume their studies,” the principal further added.

Last year in November, during the Gujarat Assembly election campaign, the BJP had promised to demolish all illegal structures in the state.