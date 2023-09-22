Gujarat: BJP minister heckled in flood-affected Bharuch town

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister of state for tribal development, Kunvarji Halpati, faced public wrath during his visit to the flood-affected area of Gujarat’s Ankleshwar city after the water from the Narmada river receded.

During his official visit to take stock of the situation on Wednesday, September 20, Halpati, who is also the guardian minister of the Bharuch district, was accompanied by Bharuch BJP MLA Ramesh Mistry. Both of them were heckled by residents of Dandiya Bazar area and were questioned about “government actions” to prevent a loss of property and unhygienic conditions after the flood.

In a viral video that surfaced on social media, angry residents are seen shouting at Halpati and asking him “What have you come here to see now? Look at the condition of the area. After losing our properties, we are also cleaning up the place…”

The police and minister are seen trying to convince agitated residents, however, people were still angry and accusing the BJP of being “hypocritical” coming just to take footage instead of working with their sincere interest.

As the Narmada River rose to a level of 41 feet at the Golden Gate on Sunday, September 17, blocking one of the busiest routes connecting the south and western zones to the north, Bharuch town has taken the brunt of the flooding.

According to the district collector of Bharuch, Tushar Sumera, there has been “significant property loss” and teams from the district administration have started a survey to determine the extent of the damage.