Gujarat: Dalit youth assaulted for posting image wearing safa, sunglasses

In yet another caste-based incident of violence in Gujarat, a 24-year-old Dalit youth identified as Ajay Parmar was brutally assaulted after he posted his photo on Instagram wearing a safa (traditional turban) and sunglasses.

The incident occurred on July 17 in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district.

According to the reports, Parmar who works as an auto-rickshaw driver said that he was confronted by four men belonging to the upper caste of the Darbar community who objected to his display picture (DP) and began to assault him physically near the Navanagar bus stand.

The victim recounted the ordeal in an FIR filed on July 18, he said that the attackers confronted him and claimed that only members of their community were entitled to wear safas. Despite his attempts to evade the assault, he was later ambushed by a group of 20-25 men from the same community who brutally assaulted him.

“They told me that only people from the Darbar community can wear a safa and sunglasses. They beat me up and told me to remove the picture,” Parmar was quoted by Deccan Herald.

Parmar’s father and brother were also reportedly attacked by the assaulter when they came to rescue him. The news report said their family is the only Dalit family residing amidst the Darbar community in that village.

Parmer further said that his father had called the local police to save him from the angry mob who had reached his house. The police arrived at the spot an hour late.

The FIR has named four accused namely Kirpalsinh Rathod, Manusinh Rathod and his son, Hitendrasinh Rathod and Shukalsinh Rathod.

According to sub-inspector Sanjay Goswami the accused have fled the village. “We are investigating the case,” he said.