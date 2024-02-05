Gujarat police arrest Mufti Salman Azhari in ‘hate speech’ case

Junagadh: The Gujarat police have arrested Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari from Mumbai in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly delivering a ‘hate speech’, an official said on Monday, February 5.

The speech was delivered at an event held on an open ground near the ‘B’ division police station in Gujarat’s Junagadh city on the night of January 31.

After a video his speech went viral, an FIR was registered against Azhari and local organisers Mohammad Yousuf Malek and Azim Habib Odedara under Sections 153B (promoting enmity between different religious groups) and 505 (2) (making statements conducive to public mischief) of the IPC, police said.

Malek and Habib were arrested on February 3, while the search for Azhari was on. He was finally traced in Mumbai and arrested on Sunday.

Azhari will be produced before a Junagadh court on Tuesday, a police officer said.

As per officials, the arrested men had taken permission from police for the gathering stating that Azhari would speak about religion and spread awareness about de-addiction, but he allegedly delivered an inflammatory speech.

Who is Mufti Salman Azhari?

Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari is a Sunni scholar and motivational speaker from Mumbai. He is the founder of Jamia Riyaz-ul-Jannah, Al-Amaan Education and Welfare Trust, and Dar-ul-Amaan.

He graduated from the prestigious Islamic learning centers Islamic Dawah from Jamia Al-Azhar located in Cairo, Egypt.

Azhari’s speeches are reportedly inspiring mainly to the young Muslim population, earning him a significant following globally. He is also involved in various socio-religious activities.

What did he say in speech?

Since February 3, a part of Maulana Azhari’s speech has been going viral, based on which right-wing trolls on social media platforms have attacked him for delivering a ‘hate speech against the Hindus’.

However, Siasat.com got access to the full version of the speech where Azhari is clearly referring to the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict and Muslim atrocities around the world.

Here is the full speech.

Here is the full video of Mufti Salman Azhari.



He was talking about Palestine and Muslim countries,and then he recited a couplet.



Hindutva IT cell cropped his video and circulated it with false claim that he targeted a community.#ReleaseSalmanAzhari#IStandWithSalmanAzhari pic.twitter.com/ydNkq5FMXn — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) February 4, 2024

Five held for pelting stones after Azhar’s arrest

As Azhari was picked up from his Vikhroli residence and brought to the Ghatkopar police station, a massive crowd gathered at 11 pm demanding his immediate release.

Police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse Azhari’s supporters. Five persons were later detained for throwing stones at a public bus.

As tension escalated, the police asked Azhari to tell the crowd to disperse. In a loudspeaker, Azhari said, “Neither am I a criminal, nor have I been brought here for committing a crime. They are doing the required investigation and I am also cooperating with them. I am ready to be arrested if it is in my destiny.”

He was cheered by a rousing crowd of mainly youngsters.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari who was arrested in a hate speech case requested his supporters not to protest and said, "…Neither am I a criminal, nor have I been brought here for committing a crime. They are doing the required investigation and I am also… https://t.co/rQHuf6LNK1 pic.twitter.com/7a8vZ32O46 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

(With inputs from PTI)