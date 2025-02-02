Gujarat: Tribal woman disrobed, dragged by motorcycle; 12 arrested

A 35-year-old tribal woman was brutally assaulted, paraded and dragged by a motorcycle over an 800-meter stretch by a mob led by her in-laws in Gujarat’s Sanjeli taluka of Dahod district.

The incident reportedly unfolded on January 28. However, a video of the assault surfaced on social media on Saturday, February 1, promoting huge outrage that led arrest of the perpetrators.

A married woman, suspected of having an affair, was paraded naked in a village in Gujarat



Violence is never the answer.

Be it man or woman.

According to the reports, the mob led by tribal woman’s in-laws forcibly dragged her out of a co-villagers house, accusing her of engaging in an extramarital affair. Her father-in-law, brother-in-law, and female relatives stripped her naked and paraded her on the village roads while beating her with slippers.

The video footage shows some people in the crowd with bamboo sticks and the women being tied to a motorcycle and dragged across the village. The tribal woman is heard screaming and pleading with the driver of a passing state transport bus, saying “Run me over”.

Police action against assault on tribal woman

Soon after the horrific assault came to light, Dahod district police took cognize of the matter and initiated an investigation leading to the arrest of 12 people including four men, four women and four minors categorized as Children in Conflict with Law (CCL).

The Juvenile Justice Board holds proceedings for the minor accused while tribal women remain in judicial detention and male accused are under police remand for further investigation.

The accused have been charged under 11 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act which combine to include abduction and wrongful confinement as well as outraging the modesty of a woman and assault with intent to disrobe.

Investigation report

In further police investigations authorities discovered that the victim’s husband was arrested 10 months ago in Rajkot’s jail for allegedly murdering a man he suspected of having an affair with his wife. The police instructed the woman’s in-laws to present their concerns to a family court instead of becoming vigilantes.

Superintendent of police Dr Rajdeepsinh Zala stated the tribal woman received counselling while medical staff treated her injuries which are non-dangerous according to him. “The trauma she experienced requires psychological assistance,” he said.

During his press conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel stated that court proceedings were underway for the culprits who had been detained quickly.

Opposition leaders from Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the ruling BJP government, accusing it of failing to curb mob violence.