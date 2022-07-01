Gulf Cooperation Council’s nations announce Eid Al Adha holidays

Ahead of Eid Al Adha, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries has announced Eid holidays for public and private sectors.

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid Al Adha on the 10th of Zul Hijjah in the Islamic calendar, which corresponds to July 9. It is the second Muslim holiday after Eid Al Fitr.

The moon sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia announced on Wednesday that the pilgrims will stand on Mount Arafah to perform the greatest pillar of Haj on Friday, July 8, so that Saturday, July 9, is the first day of Eid Al Adha.

Eid Al Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated throughout the Muslim world as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Eid Al Adha lasts four days and represents an important opportunity for Muslims to exchange visits between relatives and friends, visit graves, distribute sacrificial meat, and then go to mosques to perform the Eid prayer.

Here’s the GCC Eid holidays announcement

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) on Thursday stated that the Eid Al Adha holidays for the two sectors will last for four days starting from the day of standing in Arafat on 9th of Zul Hijjah, corresponding to July 8, until the end of 12 Zul Hijjah, corresponding to July 11.

UAE

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE on Thursday announced four-day Eid Al Adha holiday for the private sector employees in the country.

The ministry announced that the holiday for Eid Al Adha for the private sector in the country will start on 9th Zul Hijjah (Day of Arafat), corresponding Friday, July 8 and will end on Monday, July 11. Work will resume on Tuesday, July 12.

#MOHRE announces the #EidAlAdha holiday in the private sector from 8 – 11 July. Work will resume on Tuesday, 12 July.

The UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that Eid Al Adha holidays for ministries and federal entities will be from July 8 to July 11. Work will resume on Tuesday, July 12.

الهيئة الاتحادية للموارد البشرية : إجازة #عيد_الأضحى في الحكومة الاتحادية من 8 إلى 11 يوليو .. على أن يستأنف الدوام الرسمي يوم الثلاثاء 12 يوليو

Oman

Oman on Thursday announced Eid Al Adha holidays for the public and private sectors, will start from Friday, July 8, until Tuesday, July 12. Official working hours will resume on Wednesday, July 13.

#عاجل



إجازة #عيد_الأضحى_المبارك للقطاعين العام والخاص ابتداءً من يوم الجمعة 8 من يوليو 2022م وحتى يوم الثلاثاء 12 من يوليـو القادم.

Bahrain

Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on Thursday issued a circular regarding the Arafat and the Eid Al Adha holidays.

According to the circular, the Kingdom’s ministries and public institutions will be closed on the day of Arafah, and on Eid Al Adha, corresponding to July 8 to 11 respectively.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister issues circular on the Eid Al-Adha holiday

Kuwait

The Kuwait Council of Ministers on June 14 decided to suspend work in all ministries, government agencies, public authorities and institutions, from Sunday, July 10, until Thursday, July 14, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, and work will resume on July 17.

قرار مجلس الوزراء بشأن عطلة عيد الاضحى المبارك

Qatar

The Eid Al Adha holiday in Qatar starts from Sunday, July 10, and continues until Thursday, July 14 and since Friday and Saturday are weekend days, this means that the Eid holiday will be 10 days.