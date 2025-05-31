Gulzar Houz fire: Kin allege delay, lapses; fire dept issues clarification

Hyderabad: The Telangana fire department on Friday, May 30, issued clarification after relatives of the Gulzar Houz fire victims alleged delayed response.

The fire department stated that the first fire tender reached the spot within 3 minutes of the incident. Dismissing claims of the family about there being no water, the authorities said that the tanker has a capacity of 4,500 liters and was full.

The kin of the deceased claimed that the emergency vehicle lacked necessary equipment torch light, mask, oxygen. However the authorities dismissed these too stating that all vehicles are equipped with Dragon Lights and Breathing Apparatus Sets (BA Sets). It is pertinent to note that similar complaints were reported by a few people on ground during the fire.

The authorities also stated that water level, fuel and equipment are checked twice daily as part of routine maintenance. “Every time after completing firefighting operations, we proceed to the nearby water body to refill the tank before returning to the fire station.”

The relatives further claimed that the fire officials couldn’t climb the ladder, to which the fire department explained that officials reached the terrace using ladders and conducted Search and Rescue operations using BA Sets.

Responding to the claim that firemen lacked courage to enter the building, the authorities said, “Fire personnel cannot jump straight away into the fire.”

They further said that firefighting to be conducted, smoke must be ventilated to create visible conditions and then heat has to be dissipated by cooling the incident site before advancing further.

In a press conference held at the Press Club in Somajiguda on Friday, May 30, the relatives alleged that locals entered the building and pulled out the bodies and not the firemen. In response, the fire department stated that the entire firefighting, search and rescue operations were conducted by the fire department personnel.

As the fire recedes, generally concerned persons and or few of the locals/volunteers always try to hand around the site trying to offer help. Supporting in carrying equipment, shifting injured persons etc.

However, initial reports from the ground suggested that neighbours and passersby rushed to the rescue and evacuated those who could be saved.

The relatives further alleged that there were leakages in the fire engine. However, the fire department clarified that they are not leakages. Coolant water is let out in certain models. It is as per the design. How were they admitted that a hose was damaged As several people were on the ground.

The relatives further claimed that the fire fighting operation was conducted 1.5 hours after the incident. The fire department said that the entire ground floor was laced with plywood, ply interiors, bikes, inverter batteries, packing materials etc.

“Fire was intense and more importantly thick smoke was belling out. Visibility was near zero and heat was very high. Access was a major issue. A wall was broken on the first floor before fire fighting could be conducted,” stated the officials.