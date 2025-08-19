Guv proposes WB migrant workers portal, MoUs, welfare officers

Kolkata: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a scheme to rehabilitate migrant labourers from West Bengal allegedly harassed outside the state, Governor CV Ananda Bose put forward a set of recommendations to address the challenges faced by these workers, a well-placed source in the Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday.

The recommendations, sent to both the Centre and the state government, came amid growing concerns over alleged incidents of exploitation, lack of social protection, and poor living conditions that many Bengali migrant workers endure in the states where they work, he said.

Bose, in his recommendations, sent to the Centre, has stressed the creation of a ‘West Bengal Migrant Workers’ Registration Portal’, signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with major destination states, and appointing labour welfare officers (LWOs) in key migrant hubs, he said.

PTI has a copy of the recommendations made by the governor.

“He also recommended developing affordable hostels for the migrant labourers, introduction of the ‘One Citizen One Ration Card’ in lieu of the ‘One family One Ration Card’ scheme, alongside establishing ‘skill training centres in high migration districts,” the official told PTI.

Bose sought facilitation of certification of informally acquired skills, creation of a 24×7 multilingual helpline, legal aid and mediation services, and special monitoring of the placement agencies.

“The proposed West Bengal Migrant Workers’ Registration portal is a multilingual, Aadhaar-linked platform designed to register and track migrant workers. Once registered, each worker would receive a ‘Migrant Worker Card’, both in physical and digital formats, serving as a portable identity document across states,” the official elaborated.

This card would grant access to essential services such as healthcare, micro-insurance, and banking, thereby reducing the workers’ dependency on informal or exploitative networks, he explained.

“The Governor’s proposal for the formal MoUs between the Bengal government and major destination states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, and Delhi would ensure accountability in areas such as minimum wage enforcement, workplace safety, and grievance redressal,” he said.

The comprehensive nature of Bose’s recommendations marks a notable shift in how migrant labour policy is conceptualised in West Bengal, the senior official said.

“By focusing on digital inclusion, legal support, interstate coordination, and infrastructure development, the proposals aim to build a safety net for one of the most vulnerable sections of the labour force.

“While the implementation now lies in the hands of the state and central authorities, these proposals, if adopted, could serve as a model for other migrant-sending states across India,” the bureaucrat stated.

Bose has been interacting with migrant workers, trade union leaders and other stakeholders in various states during visits as governor, he said.

“He has also visited their workplaces and residences for a reality check of the ground situation. During his recent visit to Haryana, where some issues regarding migrant workers were reported, the governor interacted with the migrant workers and other stakeholders before making the specific recommendations,” the official said.

The chief minister on Monday announced a ‘Sramasree’ scheme for the rehabilitation of migrant labourers, and alleged that they were facing “pre-planned attacks” in BJP-ruled states for speaking in Bengali.

Under the scheme, the migrant labourers, who were willing to return to Bengal, would be provided financial aid of Rs 5,000 for 12 months or till the time they get employment.

Banerjee said there were around 22 lakh migrant labourers from Bengal working outside the state, and nearly 1.5 crore such labourers from other states employed here.

The chief minister’s announcement was made ahead of the assembly polls due next year.