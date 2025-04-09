Gym trainer beaten to death with dumbbell in Medipally

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old gym trainer was allegedly murdered by three individuals with dumbbells at his workplace in Medipally on Monday night, April 7.

The victim has been identified as Sai Kishore, a resident of Indira Colony in Boduppal.

According to reports, the attack occurred around 8:30 pm at the Hyderabad gym owned and operated by the victim. Kishore had just finished training his clients and was cleaning the premises when three men entered and confronted him.

An argument broke out, during which one of the accused picked up a dumbbell and struck him on the head. The group then continued the assault, reportedly pounding his chest multiple times with the same equipment.

The victim reportedly collapsed on the spot and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.

Preliminary investigations pointed towards previous enmity, but police are now also examining angles involving a possible extramarital affair or financial dispute.