‘Haati ka bacha…’: KRK reacts to Hania Aamir, Badshah’s relationship

Mumbai: Popular rapper Badshah is currently in news for his personal life and the singer is being linked with various girls. He is currently rumoured to be dating popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The actress shared the pictures with the singer on her official Instagram account and netizens now allege that the duo is dating.

Badshah met Hania Aamir in Dubai recently and after the videos and pictures of the duo went viral, self proclaimed controversial critic KRK reacted to their relationship. The critic targetted Pakistani actress for dating the singer and asked her to stay away from him. He is also seen referring to Badshah as ‘Haathi Ka Bacha’.

He said , ”Aaj ki khabar hai haathi ke bachay singer Badshah ke baare mein. Aap sabhi ko pata hai ki aaj ki tareeq mein iss bhaisa numa singer kay sar par bhoot chada huwa hai- Ishq ka.” . The critic after body shaming Badshah said that Hania should cut her connections with him.

He further said in the video, ”Iss Haathi kay bachcay ( Badshah) ko Hania Aamir kay sath ishq huwa hai. Ab woh bhaga bhaga inse milnay jaata hai Dubai office mein. Insta pe usse baat krta hai…..” Targetting Badshah, KRK said that the rapper is endorsing his meetings with Hania Aamir in excitement.

KRK wondered why Hania Aamir could not find someone better than Badshah. He said, ” Hania Aamir ji aako duniya mein koi aur nahi dikha.”.

Watch the video below.