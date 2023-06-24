Haj 2023: Nearly 1.5 million foreign pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Haj 1444 AH/2023 will start on June 26.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th June 2023 7:23 pm IST
Haj 2023: Nearly 1.5 million foreign pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: Foreign pilgrims who arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) through air and land ports to perform Haj this year have reached 1,499,472 until June 22, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to the General Directorate for Passports (Jawazat), 1,435,014 pilgrims came to the Kingdom through airports, including 230,170 beneficiaries of the Makkah Route initiative.

Also Read
Haj 2023: Arafat records highest temperature of 47°C in Saudi Arabia

Also, 59,744 pilgrims came through land ports, and 4,714 pilgrims came through seaports.

MS Education Academy

As of June 23, 833,091 pilgrims arrived in Madinah.

Saudi Arabia expects more than 2 million pilgrims from over 160 countries in this year’s Haj season.

Haj 1444 AH/2023 will start on June 26 and the day of Arafah will fall on June 27.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th June 2023 7:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button