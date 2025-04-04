Haj 2025: Saudi Arabia launches packages for domestic pilgrims via Nusuk app

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has launched Haj 2025 packages for citizens and residents within the Kingdom, available exclusively through the Nusuk app and its dedicated portal.

Priority is given to those who have not previously performed Haj, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to enabling more Muslims to fulfil this important pillar of Islam in an accessible and spiritually enriching environment.

Packages can only be viewed or booked by individuals who have received the mandatory meningitis vaccination. Appointments can be scheduled via the “Sehhaty” app.

This initiative is part of a wider digital transformation aimed at streamlining the booking and preparation process.

The Nusuk app offers a range of packages to suit different preferences and budgets, with a user-friendly interface and multiple secure payment options.

Users can also purchase essentials such as ihram garments and personal supplies, as well as book flights — making Nusuk a one-stop platform for the Haj journey.

For support, pilgrims can contact the 24/7 Pilgrims’ Care Centre at 1966 or reach out via the Ministry’s official X account.

Haj 2025 is expected to begin on the evening of Friday, June 6, and end on the evening of Wednesday, June 11, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Haj takes place annually from the 8th to the 12th of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

