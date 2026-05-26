Haj 2026: Pilgrims begin journey from Mina to Arafat

Makkah: At dawn on Tuesday, May 26 — the ninth of Dhul-Hijjah — more than 1.5 million pilgrims from around the world started making their way from Mina to Mount Arafat to perform the most significant ritual of Haj.

The Day of Arafat marks the second day of the Haj when believers make their way to the mountain where the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have given his final sermon.

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Reciting “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik” (“Here I am, O Allah, here I am”), pilgrims steadily moved towards the plains of Arafat, where they spend the day in prayer, remembrance, and supplication from sunrise until sunset.

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خدمات نقل متكاملة وتنظيم متقن..



تفويج ضيوف الرحمن بكل يسر وانسيابية عبر قطار المشاعر المقدسة وصولًا إلى مشعر عرفات في رحلة إيمانية تُجسد أعلى معايير الراحة والسلامة#الحج_عبر_الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/BNooCWSsGo — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) May 25, 2026

الآن..



تفويج ضيوف الرحمن إلى مشعر عرفات لأداء الركن الأعظم من الحج. pic.twitter.com/IzD3cAA6Wt — أخبار السعودية (@SaudiNews50) May 26, 2026

Hujjaj climb Jabal Rahmah.. pic.twitter.com/bcqE5fJlyf — The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) May 25, 2026

Sheikh Ali Al-Hudhaify, Imam and Khateeb of the Prophet’s Mosque, is set to deliver the Arafah sermon at noon. The sermon, which highlights the spiritual significance and virtues of the day, will be translated and broadcast in 50 languages this year.

Pilgrims will then perform Dhuhr and Asr prayers together in shortened form, following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad.

The atmosphere across Arafat remains filled with devotion as worshippers continue reciting Takbeer, seeking forgiveness, and offering heartfelt prayers.

Heat safety measures for pilgrims

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah has urged pilgrims to remain inside their camps in Arafat on the ninth of Dhul-Hijjah until 4 pm to protect themselves from direct sun exposure during peak hours and reduce the risk of heat stress while performing the most important pillar of Haj.

The ministry said the Arafat Day sermon will be broadcast live via audio and video across all camps, allowing pilgrims to follow it comfortably without needing to move around or leave their locations.

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Pilgrims were also advised to adhere to approved crowd management plans and schedules and avoid entering undesignated areas or taking unauthorised routes, warning that such actions could disrupt crowd movement between the holy sites.

Authorities further cautioned pilgrims against climbing Jabal Al-Rahma, citing potential safety hazards caused by overcrowding and high temperatures.

The ministry said adhering to these measures would support safer crowd management and help pilgrims complete their rituals smoothly and peacefully.

After sunset, pilgrims will depart for Muzdalifah, where they will combine the Maghrib and Isha prayers before spending the night in worship and rest.