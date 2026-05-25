Indian pilgrim revived after cardiac arrest during Haj

Makkah: An Indian pilgrim was recently revived after suffering sudden cardiac arrest during the Haj season in Makkah, Saudi health authorities said.

In a post on X, King Abdullah Medical City said the pilgrim was initially admitted to Ajyad Hospital with severe chest pain and breathing difficulties before collapsing due to a massive heart attack.

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Medical teams immediately began advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedures, using electric shocks and emergency medications for nearly 10 minutes until blood circulation was restored.

Doctors later confirmed that the pilgrim had suffered an acute myocardial infarction accompanied by severe cardiogenic shock, acute heart failure and a significant decline in heart muscle function.

Emergency heart intervention

The condition prompted the urgent deployment of the mobile ECMO team from King Abdullah Medical City.

Doctors fitted the patient with a VA ECMO cardiopulmonary support device to stabilise blood circulation and respiratory functions before transferring him to the Heart Center for specialised treatment and intensive monitoring.

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The medical city said multidisciplinary teams, including specialists in intensive cardiac care, ECMO, cardiac surgery, cardiac catheterisation and vascular surgery, supervised the pilgrim’s treatment over the following days.

As the patient’s condition gradually improved and his dependence on supportive medications reduced, doctors successfully removed the ECMO device and later disconnected him from the ventilator.

The pilgrim regained consciousness with stable heart and respiratory functions, the medical city said.

Smart watch for remote monitoring

As part of the post-recovery care plan, the pilgrim was provided with a medical smart watch to monitor his condition while completing Haj rituals.

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After complete cardiac arrest…#King_Abdullah_Medical_City saves an Indian pilgrim using mobile cardiac ECMO technology, enabling him to continue his spiritual journey with smart health monitoring.https://t.co/VY30HBnQ8U#Healthy_Hajj#Hajj_1447… pic.twitter.com/ikszSeOdDq — مدينـة المـلك عبـدالله الطبيـة (@KAMC_MAKKAH) May 24, 2026

The wearable device enables real-time remote tracking of heart-related vital signs, allowing medical teams to respond quickly to any health emergency while ensuring uninterrupted care during the pilgrimage.

The medical city said the successful intervention reflected the preparedness of specialised cardiac care teams during Haj and the coordination among hospitals within the Makkah Health Cluster.