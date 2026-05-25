Video: Pilgrim holds umbrella over praying officer amid scorching Haj weather

The video has resonated widely online, with many calling it a powerful example of compassion during Haj.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2026 5:28 pm IST
Pakistani man in traditional attire standing near a bank ambulance van on the street.
A pilgrim shades a security officer praying during Haj in Makkah. Photo: Screengrab/X video

Makkah: A heartwarming video from Haj has captured widespread attention online after a pilgrim was seen shielding a security officer from the intense sun while he performed prayers in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The clip shows the officer praying outdoors amid soaring temperatures as the pilgrim stood nearby holding an umbrella to provide shade during the prayer.

The moment quickly spread across social media platforms, with many users praising the act as an example of kindness, respect and the humanitarian spirit associated with the pilgrimage.

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Several users described the gesture as a reminder of unity and compassion during one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Watch the video here

Pilgrims face extreme temperatures

The incident comes as pilgrims continue to face severe weather conditions during this year’s Haj season, with temperatures in parts of Saudi Arabia exceeding 45 degrees Celsius.

Authorities have repeatedly advised pilgrims to avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight, use umbrellas and drink water regularly to prevent heat exhaustion.

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Saudi Arabia expands heat safety measures

To help pilgrims cope with the harsh weather, Saudi authorities have introduced extensive cooling measures across the holy sites, including shaded pathways, misting systems, cooling stations and water distribution points.

Medical teams and emergency response units have also been deployed across Mina, Arafat and surrounding areas to assist pilgrims during the pilgrimage season.

Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam, draws millions of Muslims from around the world to the holy city of Makkah each year to perform a series of religious rituals over several days.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2026 5:28 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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