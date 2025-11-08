Haj 2026: Registration, account creation now open on Nusuk platform

The platform serves pilgrims from countries included in the Direct Haj Programme.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th November 2025 8:50 am IST
Pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia during the peak of the Haj pilgrimage.
Pilgrims crowd Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, during the climax of the Haj pilgrimage in 2025. Photo: AFP

Makkah: The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced that registration for the Haj 1447 AH–2026 season is now open through the Nusuk Haj platform.

According to the ministry, the platform serves pilgrims from countries included in the Direct Haj Programme, allowing them to:

  • Create accounts and submit applications online
  • Explore official Haj packages and services
  • Access verified information and updates about the pilgrimage

Applicants can verify whether their country is part of the programme by visiting Nusuk website.

The ministry said the step reflects its commitment to improving services for the Guests of Allah and enhancing digital systems as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Countries included in the Direct Haj Programme

As per the Nusuk Haj portal, the Direct Haj Programme covers regions such as:

Asia

  1. East Timor
  2. Hong Kong – China
  3. Japan
  4. Mongolia
  5. South Korea
  6. Taiwan – China

Africa

  1. Eswatini (Swaziland)
  2. Botswana
  3. Lesotho
  4. Mayotte Island
  5. Runion Island
  6. Seychelles
  7. South Africa

Europe

  1. Andorra
  2. Armenia
  3. Austria
  4. Belgium
  5. Bulgaria
  6. Cayman Islands
  7. Croatia
  8. Cyprus
  9. Czech Republic
  10. Denmark
  11. Estonia
  12. Faeroe Islands
  13. Finland
  14. France
  15. Georgia
  16. Germany
  17. Gibraltar
  18. Greece
  19. Greenland
  20. Hungary
  21. Iceland
  22. Ireland
  23. Italy
  24. Latvia
  25. Liechtenstein
  26. Lithuania
  27. Luxembourg
  28. Malta
  29. Moldavia
  30. Monaco
  31. Montenegro
  32. Netherlands
  33. Norway
  34. Poland
  35. Portugal
  36. Romania
  37. San Marino
  38. Serbia
  39. Slovakia
  40. Slovenia
  41. Spain
  42. St. Helena
  43. Sweden
  44. Switzerland
  45. Ukraine
  46. United Kingdom

North America

  1. Anguilla
  2. Antigua and Barbuda
  3. Bahamas
  4. Barbados
  5. Belize
  6. Bermuda
  7. British Virgin Islands
  8. Canada
  9. Costa Rica
  10. Cuba
  11. Dominica
  12. Dominican Republic
  13. Grenada
  14. Guam
  15. Guatemala
  16. Haiti
  17. Honduras
  18. Jamaica
  19. Martinique
  20. Mexico
  21. Montserrat
  22. Nicaragua
  23. Panama
  24. Puerto Rico
  25. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  26. Saint Lucia
  27. Saint Pierre and Miquelon
  28. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  29. El Salvador
  30. Trinidad and Tobago
  31. Turks and Caicos Islands
  32. United States of America
  33. US Virgin Islands

South America

  1. Argentina
  2. Aruba
  3. Bolivia
  4. Brazil
  5. Chile
  6. Colombia
  7. Ecuador
  8. Falkland Islands
  9. French Guiana
  10. Guyana
  11. Paraguay
  12. Peru
  13. Suriname
  14. Uruguay
  15. Venezuela

Oceania

  1. American Samoa
  2. Australia
  3. Cook Islands
  4. Fiji
  5. French Polynesia
  6. Guadeloupe
  7. Kiribati
  8. Marshall Islands
  9. Micronesia
  10. New Caledonia
  11. New Zealand
  12. Niue
  13. Northern Marianas Islands
  14. Papua New Guinea
  15. Solomon Islands
  16. Tokelau
  17. Tonga Islands
  18. Tuvalu
  19. Vanuatu
  20. Wallis and Futuna Islands
  21. Western Samoa

On Tuesday, November 4, the ministry announced the commencement of Haj 2026 registration for pilgrims from Muslim-minority countries through the same digital platform.

Haj 2026 is expected to begin around May 24–29, 2026, with the exact dates to be confirmed based on the sighting of the moon.

The pilgrimage takes place annually from the 8th to the 12th of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Haj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is an obligation for every Muslim who is physically and financially capable of performing it at least once in their lifetime.

