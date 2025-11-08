Haj 2026: Registration, account creation now open on Nusuk platform

Makkah: The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced that registration for the Haj 1447 AH–2026 season is now open through the Nusuk Haj platform.
According to the ministry, the platform serves pilgrims from countries included in the Direct Haj Programme, allowing them to:
- Create accounts and submit applications online
- Explore official Haj packages and services
- Access verified information and updates about the pilgrimage
Applicants can verify whether their country is part of the programme by visiting Nusuk website.
The ministry said the step reflects its commitment to improving services for the Guests of Allah and enhancing digital systems as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Countries included in the Direct Haj Programme
As per the Nusuk Haj portal, the Direct Haj Programme covers regions such as:
Asia
- East Timor
- Hong Kong – China
- Japan
- Mongolia
- South Korea
- Taiwan – China
Africa
- Eswatini (Swaziland)
- Botswana
- Lesotho
- Mayotte Island
- Runion Island
- Seychelles
- South Africa
Europe
- Andorra
- Armenia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Cayman Islands
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Faeroe Islands
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Greenland
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Moldavia
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- St. Helena
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
North America
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belize
- Bermuda
- British Virgin Islands
- Canada
- Costa Rica
- Cuba
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Grenada
- Guam
- Guatemala
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Jamaica
- Martinique
- Mexico
- Montserrat
- Nicaragua
- Panama
- Puerto Rico
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- El Salvador
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- United States of America
- US Virgin Islands
South America
- Argentina
- Aruba
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Ecuador
- Falkland Islands
- French Guiana
- Guyana
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Suriname
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
Oceania
- American Samoa
- Australia
- Cook Islands
- Fiji
- French Polynesia
- Guadeloupe
- Kiribati
- Marshall Islands
- Micronesia
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Niue
- Northern Marianas Islands
- Papua New Guinea
- Solomon Islands
- Tokelau
- Tonga Islands
- Tuvalu
- Vanuatu
- Wallis and Futuna Islands
- Western Samoa
On Tuesday, November 4, the ministry announced the commencement of Haj 2026 registration for pilgrims from Muslim-minority countries through the same digital platform.
Haj 2026 is expected to begin around May 24–29, 2026, with the exact dates to be confirmed based on the sighting of the moon.
The pilgrimage takes place annually from the 8th to the 12th of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Haj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is an obligation for every Muslim who is physically and financially capable of performing it at least once in their lifetime.