Haj 2026: Registration, account creation now open on Nusuk platform

Makkah: The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced that registration for the Haj 1447 AH–2026 season is now open through the Nusuk Haj platform.

According to the ministry, the platform serves pilgrims from countries included in the Direct Haj Programme, allowing them to:

Create accounts and submit applications online

Explore official Haj packages and services

Access verified information and updates about the pilgrimage

Applicants can verify whether their country is part of the programme by visiting Nusuk website.

The ministry said the step reflects its commitment to improving services for the Guests of Allah and enhancing digital systems as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

تم فتح التسجيل وبدء إنشاء الحسابات لموسم حج عام 1447هـ – 2026م،

عبر منصة "نسك حج"، لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن من الدول المشمولة ببرنامج الحج المباشر.



وللتحقق من الدول المشمولة ببرنامج الحج المباشر من خلال الرابط: https://t.co/kojg3xot22 pic.twitter.com/uGEsJYpNfB — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) November 7, 2025

Countries included in the Direct Haj Programme

As per the Nusuk Haj portal, the Direct Haj Programme covers regions such as:

Asia

East Timor Hong Kong – China Japan Mongolia South Korea Taiwan – China

Africa

Eswatini (Swaziland) Botswana Lesotho Mayotte Island Runion Island Seychelles South Africa

Europe

Andorra Armenia Austria Belgium Bulgaria Cayman Islands Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Faeroe Islands Finland France Georgia Germany Gibraltar Greece Greenland Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Moldavia Monaco Montenegro Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Romania San Marino Serbia Slovakia Slovenia Spain St. Helena Sweden Switzerland Ukraine United Kingdom

North America

Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Bahamas Barbados Belize Bermuda British Virgin Islands Canada Costa Rica Cuba Dominica Dominican Republic Grenada Guam Guatemala Haiti Honduras Jamaica Martinique Mexico Montserrat Nicaragua Panama Puerto Rico Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines El Salvador Trinidad and Tobago Turks and Caicos Islands United States of America US Virgin Islands

South America

Argentina Aruba Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Ecuador Falkland Islands French Guiana Guyana Paraguay Peru Suriname Uruguay Venezuela

Oceania

American Samoa Australia Cook Islands Fiji French Polynesia Guadeloupe Kiribati Marshall Islands Micronesia New Caledonia New Zealand Niue Northern Marianas Islands Papua New Guinea Solomon Islands Tokelau Tonga Islands Tuvalu Vanuatu Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Samoa

On Tuesday, November 4, the ministry announced the commencement of Haj 2026 registration for pilgrims from Muslim-minority countries through the same digital platform.

Haj 2026 is expected to begin around May 24–29, 2026, with the exact dates to be confirmed based on the sighting of the moon.

The pilgrimage takes place annually from the 8th to the 12th of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Haj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is an obligation for every Muslim who is physically and financially capable of performing it at least once in their lifetime.